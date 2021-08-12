Sheffield United transfer rumours: Blades could pull off impressive double signing, Bristol City chase ex-Chelsea starlet

The win over Carlisle was an especially significant one for the Blades' record signing Rhian Brewster, who finally scored his first goal for the club after going 31 matches - albeit a number of which were cameo appearances - without finding the back of the net.

Speaking after the game, United midfielder Zak Brunt gave his verdict on his teammate, and revealed: “I rang him the night before the game and said: 'Listen… I’m playing tomorrow, you’re playing tomorrow, and you’re going to score.'

“I hoped I’d get the assist for it, but it wasn’t to be. I’m buzzing for him, though. It’s going to be the first of many. Blades fans should get excited about him, because he’s a great kid and he works so hard.

“He hasn’t scored but how hard he has worked on the pitch to help the team has been exceptional and it was only a matter of time before he put the ball in the back of the net. And I can see him getting plenty more in a Blades shirt.”

Brunt also took to social media to praise his teammate, and posted: “Tonight was unreal to make my debut at the lane in front of the Blades fans.

“But I’m posting this picture because it’s his night! Deserved more than anyone could think of. He’s gonna shine for the Blades and it’s the first of many. Tonight’s your night.”

Next up, the Blades take on Swansea City at Swansea.com Stadium this Saturday night.

