Sheffield United transfer rumours: Blades closing in on Stoke City stopper, United almost signed Celtic icon for bargain £800k price

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil has confirmed that goalkeeper Adam Davies is set to leave the club and join Sheffield United while a former Blades chief has revealed that he almost brought one of Celtic’s best players of the past decade to Bramall Lane back in 2013.

Blackpool may be in for a busy end to the transfer window as they look for replacements for two of their players who are expected to leave the club while Preston North End, Rotherham and Barnsley are said to be competing to sign a striker from League One side Morecambe.

Meanwhile, Hull City are set to begin their new regime with a double signing and Blackburn Rovers are reportedly drawing up a list of potential loan targets following an injury to one of their key players.

Liverpool have not discussed a January move for a Fulham star, contrary to previous reports, and Nottingham Forest could be lining up a move for a Newcastle United midfielder.

Finally, Forest and West Brom are said to both be chasing a deal for a former Brighton & Hove Albion centre back who has been playing with Scottish Champions’ Rangers for the past few seasons.

Here are Monday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Forest preparing £2m bid for Longstaff Nottingham Forest are reportedly preparing a £2m swoop for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff (Sunday Mirror)

2. Rovers looking to loan market for short-term Markanday replacement Blackburn Rovers are drawing up a list of potential loan signings in attack following news that Dilan Markanday will require surgery on a serious hamstring injury and won't play again this season (Lancashire Telegraph)

3. Tigers seek deals for two Hull City are expected to complete the signings of Aleksandar Pesic and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh as new owner Acun Ilıcalı looks to strengthen the squad (FLW)

4. Rogic was nearly a Blade Gordon Young, who worked as Sheffield United's international academy manager between 2013 and 2015, has said he came close to signing Australian international Tom Rogic before he went on to join Celtic where he has starred for the past eight seasons (Daily Record)