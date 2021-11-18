Ben Osborn was part of the squad that suffered relegation to the Championship at the end of last season and has now told The Star he is determined to get the Blades back where they belong.

He said: At the end of the day I want to get back to the Premier League. I’d love to get a promotion under my belt.

"It’s something I’ve not managed to do yet. It was a dream at Forest, to go up with them, and unfortunately that didn’t happen.

"So I’d love to have the opportunity to do it at Sheffield United. If nothing else, for an open top bus tour!”

1. Posh slap £4m price-tag on main man Peterborough United have slapped a £4 million price-tag on Siriki Dembele to ward off January interest from the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Fulham. The winger's contract expires next summer. (Football Insider) Photo: Harriet Lander

2. Nottingham Forest linked with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Nottingham Forest could make a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Bowden, who is currently on loan at Oldham Athletic. The 20-year-old has made 15 appearances this season. (The 72) Photo: Paul Harding

3. Rams' captain could leave for free in January Derby County are reportedly considering allowing captain Tom Lawrence to leave on a free in January as they preprae for life in League One. The Rams have been deducted 21 points in the Championship and currently sit 18 points from safety. (Daily Mail) Photo: Ashley Allen

4. Cardiff City reject Premier League six-figure bid for teen Cardiff City reportedly rejected a six-figure bid from Leeds United for 17-year-old Cian Ashford in the summer. The Whites are among a host of clubs that could attempt to sign the teenager in the near future. (WalesOnline) Photo: Dan Mullan