Despite falling behind on the hour mark, two goals in ten minutes from Billy Sharp and Jayden Bogle handed the Blades the win in the Midlands.

The victory leaves Paul Heckingbottom’s side in 10th place – only three points off a play-off spot.

However, they now face a tough test against West Brom, who have just appointed ex-United boss Steve Bruce as their new manager.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Everton & Leicester battle for Robins star Everton and Leicester City are both interested in Bristol City's Alex Scott. The 18-year-old has made 23 league appearances this season. (Football Insider)

2. Wolves eye Fry Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly keen on signing Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry. A number of Premier League clubs including West Ham and Leeds United are also interested. (Football League World)

3. Spurs scout Notts Forest duo Tottenham's managing director Fabio Paratici was spotted at Nottingham Forest's FA Cup match against Leicester City, scouting Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson. The pair both scored against the Foxes. (football.london)

4. Cardiff to discuss captain's future Steve Morison has said he will discuss Sean Morrison's future with the board after the defender was ruled out for nine months. Morison's contract expires in the summer. (BBC Sport)