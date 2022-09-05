Sheffield United transfer news: Youngster on Blades’ radar, Stoke City target Premier League man
Today’s Championship news
Sheffield United have returned to the summit of the Championship after beating Hull City 2-0 over the weekend.
The Blades took the lead in the first-half through the in-form Oli McBurnie.
Sander Berge, who stayed with the Yorkshire club beyond the transfer deadline, added a second.
The Tigers missed a couple of chances in the game through Oscar Estupinan and Ozan Tufan but weren’t as clinical as Paul Heckingbottom’s side.
Here is a look at the latest news from across the second tier...
SHEFFIELD UNITED JANUARY TARGET
Sheffield United will reignite their interest in CF Montreal’s Ismael Kone with the midfielder catching their eye in the MLS. He is 20-years-old and has made 26 senior appearances to date (Fabrizio Romano).
STOKE CITY WANT GOALKEEPER
Stoke City are keen to sign Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iverson, who spent last season on loan in the second tier with Preston North End (Alan Nixon on Patreon).
BIRMINGHAM CITY’S FAILED TRANSFER SWOOP
Birmingham City failed in a late swoop for Harry McKirdy from Swindon Town before the transfer deadline. He ended up moving up to Scotland to join Hibernian (The Sun).
HULL COULD LET PLAYERS LEAVE
Hull City could still let players leave the club, despite the window shutting last week. There is the option to loan out some youngsters to non-league and let fringe players depart to European clubs (Hull Live).
WBA EYEING FREE AGENT
West Brom are set to offer a contract to free agent defender Erik Pieters, who is available after leaving Burnley at the end of the past campaign (Lancashire Live).
HUDDERSFIELD TARGETING YOUNGSTER
Huddersfield Town are interested in signing young Liverpool left-back James Norris. The 19-year-old has played twice for the Reds’ first-team so far in his career (Alan Nixon on Patreon).
CHELSEA LOOKED AT SHEFFIELD UNITED ACE
Chelsea were one of a few clubs that expressed an interest in signing Sheffield United ace Sander Berge. He scored yesterday against Hull (Sheffield Star).
EVERTON TAKING LOOK AT BURNLEY MAN
Everton are interested in a potential winter swoop for Burnley defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis. The centre-back is on loan at Turf Moor from Manchester City (Alan Nixon on Patreon).
BLACKPOOL STILL WANT SIGNING
Blackpool are eyeing moves for two unnamed free agents as Michael Appleton looks to further bolster his ranks (Lancashire Live).