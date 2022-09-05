Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have returned to the summit of the Championship after beating Hull City 2-0 over the weekend.

The Blades took the lead in the first-half through the in-form Oli McBurnie.

Sander Berge, who stayed with the Yorkshire club beyond the transfer deadline, added a second.

The Tigers missed a couple of chances in the game through Oscar Estupinan and Ozan Tufan but weren’t as clinical as Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is a look at the latest news from across the second tier...

SHEFFIELD UNITED JANUARY TARGET

Sheffield United will reignite their interest in CF Montreal’s Ismael Kone with the midfielder catching their eye in the MLS. He is 20-years-old and has made 26 senior appearances to date (Fabrizio Romano).

STOKE CITY WANT GOALKEEPER

Stoke City are keen to sign Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iverson, who spent last season on loan in the second tier with Preston North End (Alan Nixon on Patreon).

BIRMINGHAM CITY’S FAILED TRANSFER SWOOP

Birmingham City failed in a late swoop for Harry McKirdy from Swindon Town before the transfer deadline. He ended up moving up to Scotland to join Hibernian (The Sun).

HULL COULD LET PLAYERS LEAVE

Hull City could still let players leave the club, despite the window shutting last week. There is the option to loan out some youngsters to non-league and let fringe players depart to European clubs (Hull Live).

WBA EYEING FREE AGENT

West Brom are set to offer a contract to free agent defender Erik Pieters, who is available after leaving Burnley at the end of the past campaign (Lancashire Live).

HUDDERSFIELD TARGETING YOUNGSTER

Huddersfield Town are interested in signing young Liverpool left-back James Norris. The 19-year-old has played twice for the Reds’ first-team so far in his career (Alan Nixon on Patreon).

CHELSEA LOOKED AT SHEFFIELD UNITED ACE

Chelsea were one of a few clubs that expressed an interest in signing Sheffield United ace Sander Berge. He scored yesterday against Hull (Sheffield Star).

EVERTON TAKING LOOK AT BURNLEY MAN

Everton are interested in a potential winter swoop for Burnley defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis. The centre-back is on loan at Turf Moor from Manchester City (Alan Nixon on Patreon).

BLACKPOOL STILL WANT SIGNING