Sheffield United transfer news: Slavisa Jokanovic confirms interest in Ronaldo Vieira and Ben Davies plus latest on Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against Birmingham City - the opening match of the new campaign - the Serb acknowledged both players feature on his wanted list.

Vieira, the UC Sampdoria midfielder, is poised to arrive on loan following several rounds of talks between the two clubs. Davies, the Liverpool centre-half, could move to South Yorkshire on a long-term basis with officials at Anfield known to prefer a permanent sale.

Asked if the two men feature on his wanted list, Jokanovic refused to elaborate on the progress of negotiations with Vieira and Davies.

Ronaldo Vieira has been confirmed as a target for Sheffield United

But he said: “I am interested in both players. Yes, I am interested in both.”

Vieira, aged 23, started his career with Leeds where he worked under United’s development coach Paul Heckingbottom. He spent last term on loan with Hellas Verona, and is known to be excited by the possibility of a return to England.

Davies, previously of Preston North End, is a long-standing United target having interested Jokanovic’s predecessor Chris Wilder during the January window. However, with United rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, the board of directors opted not to pursue a deal.

That paved the way for him to join Jurgen Klopp’s side instead, although he has failed to make a first team appearance since.

Slavisa Jokanovic: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“I am happy with the players I’m working with,” Jokanovic, who took charge of United following their relegation, said. “But like all the coaches around the world, we need some support and improvement.

“The club shows me their ambition, they want to improve the squad. I am in the same direction as them. My squad is strong. I hope in the days ahead of us we make it stronger.”

Speaking after United’s penultimate training session ahead of the meeting with City, Jokanovic also addressed the futures of Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge who have both attracted interest from elsewhere this summer.

Ramsdale, the former England under-21 goalkeeper, is being courted by Arsenal. Berge counts Napoli, Lazio and Atalanta among his admirers.

“I will be really surprised if these two guys don’t start against Birmingham,” Jokanovic said. “From another side, there are 22 days ahead of us.

“I hope these two guys you mention will stay with us because they are important players in my squad. “From the other side, I know how it is going, this business where we are in. But I am thinking about them as part of my squad.

“There exists the possibility of course. But at this moment, I am not thinking without them.”

Ransdale, who was recetly drafted into the England squad which reached the final of Euro 2020, is thought to have been the subject of two unsuccessful bids from Mikel Arteta’s employers.