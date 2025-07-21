The latest transfer rumours coming out of S2 as Ruben Selles admits there should be incomings over the next few days.

Ruben Selles has confirmed after Sheffield United’s 5-0 win over Rotherham that the club are looking to bring in a “couple” of players over the next week or so, with exciting youngster Louie Barry one of the names reported to be close to a move to Bramall Lane.

“I expect to have, as I said, two or three days ago, I expect to have a couple of players in the building in the next two to five days,” Selles said.

On the prospect of signing Louie Barry from Aston Villa, Selles admitted, “Louie has been there, we know him really well, so we’ll see what happens in the next couple of days.

“I don’t want numbers, I want quality, and the boys we are working on will be, in my opinion, high-profile players. That’s where we are, to add a bit of quality because I think we already have a really good group. But we are always looking at how we can improve and how we can get one per cent better.”

Blades linked to Portuguese top-flight midfielder

An addition which could fit into Selles’ desire to add more “quality” to his side could be in the shape of Braga midfielder Djibril Soumare, who is reportedly close to a loan move to the Blades.

Portuguese outlet Record reported over the weekend that the Senegal Under-23 international is set to join on an initial loan with the possibility of making the deal permanent.

The figures being discussed are around a £1m loan fee, and if United secure promotion, Soumare’s loan would turn into an obligation to buy for around £7m.

The outlet says the defensive midfielder is “on his way” from Portugal’s top flight to the Championship to join Ruben Selles’ side. And the 22-year-old was missing from Braga’s pre-season friendly with Celta Vigo over the weekend as he edges closer to a move to Bramall Lane.

United target and former Selles midfielder linked to MLS move

A reported United target from their Championship rivals has been linked to a move to the MLS, according to HullLive.

Hull City’s Steven Alzate had interest from the Blades as he is set to leave the East Yorkshire side, but the club are now in talks with Atlanta United, which would see the 26-year-old move to the US.

Selles coached Alzate for the Tigers last season as the former Brighton midfielder made 28 appearances in the Championship.