The latest news out of Bramall Lane as the club readies itself for a new Championship season under Ruben Selles.

Sheffield United are active in the transfer market and have been linked with a reunion with last season’s loan signing Rob Holding from Crystal Palace but reports suggest that he may be MLS-bound.

It was reported by Sky Sports earlier this week that the Blades and MLS side Colorado Rapids were leading the race for the former Arsenal defender.

And it now seems like Holding has made his choice with a move to the US on the cards, according to Graeme Bailey, reporting for EFL Analysis.

The 29-year-old is expected to fly out for a medical soon after the deal has been agreed.

Holding made 11 appearances for Sheffield United last season after being frozen out of the Crystal Palace squad by manager Oliver Glasner.

Reading boss sends transfer message over player linked to United

Reading’s Harvey Knibbs has been linked with a move to the Blades this week after impressing in League One last season with 20 goals and assists in 43 games.

But Royals boss Noel Hunt has spoken out about the player who has been heavily linked with a move away from the Madejski Stadium, with sides including Oxford United and Portsmouth reportedly in the mix.

“Harvey is still our player and here, training on the grass,” Hunt told the Reading Chronicle. “He is in full training but spoke to the physios and he’s not quite ready to be involved at the weekend but as far as I’m aware, and I’ve not been told any different, he’s still a Reading player.

“If something is going to happen, I would rather it happen earlier so we can plan in terms of getting the squad that is going to be here as tight as possible. If it is going to happen, it has to happen in the next week or so or we will plan for him to be here and keep him.”

New away kit unveiled

Sheffield United have also unveiled their new away kit today, which features a white base with gold pinstripes and the Blades badge on the chest in gold.

The photoshoot for the kit took place at The Crucible, one of Sheffield’s most famous venues known for hosting the World Snooker Championships.

A statement accompanying the kit release described the shirt as “a modern classic that reflects United’s forward momentum under new ownership and direction, while remaining rooted in the club’s enduring legacy.”

The club say the 2025/26 away and third kits are now available to pre-order from today, with orders dispatched from the week commencing August 18. Pre-orders are now available via United’s online store.