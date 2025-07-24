The latest Sheffield United news and transfer rumours as they gear up for their promotion push under new manager Ruben Selles.

The Blades have been linked with a reunion with last season’s loan signing, Rob Holding, who is looking to leave Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Sheffield United are “leading the race” to sign the former Arsenal defender, along with MLS side Colorado Rapids, reports Sky Sports.

This would see a return to Bramall Lane for Holding, who only made 11 appearances during his loan spell last term and would add a huge amount of top-level experience to Selles’ side.

Holding made just below a century of appearances for Arsenal, where he won the FA Cup twice and the Community Shield three times.

The former England Under-21 defender reportedly earns around £45,000 a week and is looking for a move away from Selhurst Park after being frozen out of the first team squad by manager Oliver Glasner last season.

Blades face competition from Championship rivals for Tottenham midfielder

Sheffield United are set for a battle with their Championship rivals if they want to secure the signing of a Premier League midfielder.

Tottenham youngster Alfie Devine has previously been linked with a move to Bramall Lane but Millwall are now in the mix for his signature, according to The Mirror.

Devine has impressed in loan spells with Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle and will be looking for his next move to a team pushing higher up the English football pyramid to hone his skills. He spent last season at Belgian side Westerlo but has now returned to Tottenham, where he has played a part in their pre-season.

Another club linked with a move for Hamer

As the talk over an exit of Bramall Lane continues for Gustavo Hamer, another team has been linked with a move for the 2024/2025 Championship Player of the Year.

According to reporter Diego Firmino, Palmeiras are interested in the Blades midfielder. The Brazilian side are a part of the City Football Group, which includes Manchester City, Girona, and New York City, among others.

This added interest in United’s star player will only help the club if they are looking to hold out for a big fee for a player who is attracting interest from England and abroad.