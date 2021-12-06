Sheffield United transfer news: record signing opens up on exit talk, ex-Blade issues January window warning

The result saw the Blades finish the weekend up in 10th place in the table, with their fine run of form seeing them surge to within just four points of the play-off places despite a rocky start to the season.
Speaking after the big win, United boss Paul Heckingbottom paid tribute to veteran striker Billy Sharp, who put his side ahead in the 73rd minute. The Blades boss said: “I wouldn’t bet that Billy is going to slow down anytime soon. In fact, I’d never bet against him - ever.
“His professionalism is excellent. He takes everything he does really seriously, wants to get the maximum out of everything he does, which you often see players do in their twilight years. They look for every single little advantage.
“How long he has got is entirely up to him. That’s the way I see it, from what I’m witnessing, anyway.”
He added: “Billy’s knowledge is a huge help to us. “One of the things I really discovered about him back then is just how reliable he is when you don’t have the ball as well - with that understanding, desire and work rate.
“He’s definitely an example for people to follow, especially the youngsters. Not only he is obviously an exceptional footballer, his record tells you that, but it’s the way he handles himself in the week and away from the pitch as well. He’s got that determination to get the very best from himself with everything he does.”
