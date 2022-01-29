United crushed Darren Ferguson’s side 6-2 in the reverse fixture in September to earn their biggest win of the season so far and head into the Championship clash at the Weston Homes Stadium as overwhelming favourites.

Peterborough currently occupy the final relegation spot and are without a win in four.

They have also conceded more goals than any other team in the second tier - 53 - but 15 of the 23 efforts they have scored this term have come at home along with four of their five wins to date.

“They have been much more dangerous at home than they have away in terms of their goalscoring,” said Heckingbottom.

“They certainly pose threats, I think the fact that they do generally try and go for teams is one of the reasons why they have conceded goals.”

Posh’s defensive record has been far worse on their travels, where they have shipped 38 goals compared to just 15 on their own patch.

Heckingbottom added: “You would be foolish thinking you’re going to go there, create chances and score goals. The chances are Peterborough are going to create chances and score goals, so we think it’s going to be a tough game.

“We’re going to prepare that way and focus a hell of a lot on how we want to approach it.”

None of the Blades players who missed last weekend’s 2-0 win over Luton Town will be available for selection this weekend, Heckingbottom confirmed.

