Sheffield United transfer news: Leeds United could swoop for Blades ace, ex-Stoke City star lands £9.5m move abroad

The last time the two sides met, back on Boxing Day in 2018, the United cruised to 3-1 win over then-Rams-manager Frank Lampard's side, with Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick and Leon Clarke all getting on the score-sheet.

The Blades head into the game with a real point to prove, after making it four straight league games without a win last weekend, after suffering defeat at home to Huddersfield Town.

Speaking after the game, Wales international Rhys Norrington-Davies gave an insight into his thoughts on breaking into the side, after spending the last three seasons out on loan with four different clubs, and said: “Coming into pre-season, I wanted to be number one (choice at left wing-back)

“I’ve got to be patient and bide my time and take every opportunity that comes my way. I’ve got to keep on going, train well and take the chances when they come, as they did on Saturday.”

He continued: “I like to get forward; I feel like I’m an attacking full-back. And when you go to wing-back, you do have that licence to get forward, with the defensive side of things in mind as well.

“It was great to make my league debut for Sheffield United. It’s been a long time coming and it was great to be out in front of the fans, although it was disappointing that we lost. Hopefully, there is more to come.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the window moves closer to its final week:

1. Rovers look to hang onto key player Blackburn Rovers are believed to be readying a fresh contract offer for key player Ben Brereton-Diaz, as they look to ward off interest for the 22-year-old ace. The Stoke-born striker earned his first senior cap for Chile back in June. (Football League World)

2. Nagy leaves Robins for Pisa Bristol City have confirmed that their midfielder Adam Nagy has left the club to join Serie B side Pisa. The Hungarian made 61 appearances for the Robins during his two seasons at the club, after joining from Bologna back in 2019. (Club website)

3. Poveda join Rovers on loan Blackburn Rovers have completed the signing of young winger Ian Poveda on loan from Leeds United. The ex-Man City starlet made 14 Premier League appearances for the Whites last season, and impressed with his dribbling ability. (Club website)

4. Fulham man could join Champions League side Fulham defender Maxime Le Marchand has been linked with a move to Dinamo Zagreb. The 31-year-old, who has one year left on his current deal, is said to prefer a move back to France, but could be tempted with a move to the 22-time and reigning Croatian champions instead. (Sport Witness)