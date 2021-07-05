Sheffield United transfer news: Fresh twist in £20m Blades saga, Man City target Fulham ace

United will be aiming to bounce straight back to the Premier League, and new manager Slavisa Jokanovic will be looking to do so by playing attacking, entertaining football.

Meanwhile, Carlisle United boss has lauded the Blades and their former manager Chris Wilder ahead of their Carabao Cup clash next month, and contended: “That’s amazing , really – we’ve got the best team in the competition at this level.

“They’ve just been relegated and I look at the past, in terms of their team, managed by a manager who I greatly respect in Chris Wilder. He’s been unbelievable – he’s done it the hard way, the long way, even though he’s not managing them now.

“He hasn’t got a foreign-sounding name, Chris Wilder, so he’s had to crack on and take big knocks along the way, so he probably is in the sun somewhere right now.

“We’re playing his old team. I know a lot of people at Sheffield United, so it’s one to look forward to.”

Meanwhile, England took another step closer to the Euro 2020 final last weekend, as they booked their place in the semi-finals with a resounding 4-0 win over Ukraine. Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was called up into the squad earlier in the tournament, after Dean Henderson was ruled out with injury.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Sheffield United and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Race hots up for cup-double winner Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are among a host of clubs to be linked with St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart. The ex-Celtic starlet was part of his side's shock cup-double winning campaign last season. (Scottish Sun)

2. Duo jostle for Furlong Brentford have been tipped to challenge Burnley for the signing of West Brom defender Darnell Furlong. The 25-year-old featured frequently for the Baggies last season, but was unable to ensure they avoided relegation. (Football Insider)

3. Cherries swoop for Marcondes Bournemouth have made their first signing under new manager Scott Parker, bringing in ex-Brentford ace Emiliano Marcondes. He was released by the Bees at the end of last season, despite making 31 league appearances in the league. (Club website)

4. Whites could move for O'Brien Leeds United have been credited with an interest in Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien. The player, who has also been linked with Newcastle United, could be available for just £4m this summer. (The 72)