After sanctioning Regan Slater’s move to Hull City, United officials also granted Oliver Burke permission to join Millwall on loan until the end of the campaign.

Speaking ahead of today’s match against Luton Town - two months after his team’s last home appearance - Heckingbottom confirmed United have made a centre-half and a goalkeeper their top priorities during this month’s window.

With Robin Olsen departing for Aston Villa on Tuesday, despite originally agreeing a season long switch from AS Roma last summer, the 44-year-old hopes the savings United are set to make on wages will enable him to step up the search for new talent.

Although Heckingbottom will enter this afternoon’s meeting without the reinforcements he believes are necessary to give United the best possible chance of reaching the play-offs, he still believes the game will be a celebratory occasion.

“It’s been too long,” he said, bemoaning the number of Covid-19 related postponements in the Championship over the festive period.

“We are desperate to get back there and we hope the fans will be feeling the same way too.

“We want a real front foot performance,” Heckingbottom added. “But we know this is going to be tough because they (Luton) have some really good players and are well organised.”

