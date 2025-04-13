Sheffield United suffered another huge dent to their automatic promotion hopes following Saturday’s dramatic 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle. Chris Wilder’s side were 1-0 up with 10 minutes left but collapsed to concede two highly avoidable goals, with a third consecutive defeat leaving them five points adrift of Leeds United and Burnley with just four games to go.

Automatic promotion has not been written off, however, and United will at least have a decent shot at the play-offs with an instant return to the Premier League still possible. Regardless of their league status for next season, Bramall Lane chiefs look set for a busy summer of ins and outs.

With that in mind, The Star has taken a look at which United players will see their current contracts expire either this summer or next, while there are also important decisions to be made on six loan stars. Take a look below to see how each situation could pan out.

Rob Holding - loan ends 2025 Joined on-loan from Crystal Palace in January but has largely been a presence on the substitute's bench, with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson first-choice centre-backs. Remains to be seen whether United would be open to a permanent deal for the defender, who will turn 30 in September.

Alfie Gilchrist - loan ends 2025 Started the season strongly after arriving on loan from Chelsea in the summer but was the man to miss out recently as Wilder was forced to leave out one temporary squad member due to EFL rules. Still highly regarded at Chelsea and only 21. Has struggled with injury in recent months.

Harry Clarke - loan ends 2025 Has been preferred to Gilchrist since joining on loan from Ipswich Town in January but also struggled with an injury in recent weeks. The defender's parent club look set to be relegated back to the Championship, which will likely affect their stance on any future move.

Jack Robinson - contract expires 2025 Has been a regular starter since Harry Souttar's season-ending injury late last year and reclaimed the armband as club captain. Surpassed five years at Bramall Lane in January but will be 32 in September.