Sheffield United made it one win, one loss and one draw yesterday as they played out a thrilling 2-2 scoreline against Middlesbrough.
Despite taking the lead only minutes in through Sander Berge, an own goal by Ryan Giles and a brace for Chuba Akpom left the two teams level at full-time, as Chris Wilder faced his former club.
After an opening day defeat to Watford and a win over Millwall the following weekend, the Blades have four points from a possible nine and sit nineth in the Championship.
United now prepare to face Sunderland at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening, with the Black Cats so far unbeaten in their long-awaited return to the second tier.
Here are today’s rumours...
• HULL CITY CLOSING IN ON GREEK WINGER
Hull City have reportedly agreed a loan deal to sign Fenerbahce's Dimitrios Pelkas. The 28-year-old scored four goals in the Super Lig last season. (Football League World)
• BURTON ALBION MONITORING SHEFF UTD YOUNGSTER
Burton Albion are reportedly targeting Sheffield United teenager William Osula. The Danish forward scored twice in a friendly against the Brewers last month. (Alan Nixon)
• BURNLEY FEE FOR BUNDESLIGA WINGER REVEALED
Burnley are set to pay an initial €3.25m to Stuttgart for winger Darko Churlinov - rising to €5m with bonuses and add-ons. The 22-year-old provided six goal contributions in the Bundesliga last season while on loan at Schalke. (Inside Futbol)
• BLACKPOOL REVIVE INTEREST IN ATTACKER
Blackpool have reportedly re-entered the race to sign Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk following last season's loan spell at Bloomfield Road. The 24-year-old notched three assists in nine Championship outings for the Seasiders. (Alan Nixon)
• MAN UTD PROSPECT NEARS CHAMPIONSHIP LOAN MOVE
Ethan Laird is closing in on a loan move to QPR after a deal with Watford collapsed. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Swansea City and Bournemouth. (Manchester Evening News)
• SEVILLA RETAIN INTEREST IN BLACKBURN ACE
Sevilla are reportedly the club that have retained the longest-lasting and most serious interest in Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton-Diaz. The likes of Brighton, Leeds United and West Ham have also previously been linked with the Chile international. (Football League World)
• MILLWALL EYE EVERTON TEENAGER
Millwall are reportedly considering a move for Everton youngster Tom Cannon. Derby County are also said to be interested in the 19-year-old forward. (Inside Futbol)
• ROTHERHAM UNITED TARGET NEWLY PROMOTED STRIKER
Rotherham United are said to be chasing Wigan Athletic striker Stephen Humphrys after missing out on Ashley Fletcher. The 24-year-old scored 11 goals in 29 League One appearances before joining the Latics last summer. (Alan Nixon)
• LIVERPOOL STARLET NEARING BLACKBURN SWITCH
Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is thought to be close to a loan move to Blackburn Rovers, despite the Reds' current injury crisis. The Dutchman made 65 appearances while on loan with Preston North End over the past two seasons. (The Sun)