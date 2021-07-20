Sheffield United transfer news: Blades tipped to pursue £3m Premier League midfielder, West Brom target set for switch elsewhere

The Blades continue to be linked with a host of quality players, and will surely be adding further talent to their squad sooner rather than later ahead of the transfer window closing at the end of next month.

Meanwhile, United defeated Europa Point 3-0 in their first pre-season friendly earlier in the month. Discussing the side's formation, new manager Slavisa Jokanovic said: “Are you obsessed about shape? Don’t be, really, because that’s all it is.

“I don’t know if people are obsessed with shape but all I am doing is trying to manage my team one way for 45 minutes and then the same with some changes.

“I have six strikers here with me. So I try and play three in each half. “I explained to them that it is my intention to try and see what is best for us and what the best shape for the group as a whole is.

“It’s very early at the moment. We have only had nine days working together. So it is far too early to be making decisions or plans about things like that.

“We have two more (friendly) games and we will try something different probably in the next one. We might play with one more in defence and one less in attack. Or we might change the midfield. We will see.”

Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Sheffield United and the rest of the Championship, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues:

1. Luton handed Walton boost Luton Town's hopes of signing Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton look to have received a boost, with reports claiming he's set to leave this summer. Coventry City are also said to be keen on the 25-year-old. (The Athletic via the 72) Photo: GLYN KIRK Buy photo

2. Race for Bannan hots up Brentford and Swansea City have been tipped to go head-to-head in the race to sign Sheffield Wednesday ace Barry Bannan. The Scotsman is said to have a £1m release clause in his contact, and could well be snapped up this summer. (Sky Sports News) Photo: Nathan Stirk Buy photo

3. Fulham want Wilson Fulham are said to be leading the race to sign Liverpool winger Harry Wilson. The £15m-rated ace has spent the last three-and-a-half seasons on loan in the Championship, and looks likely to leave the Reds permanently this summer. (Daily Mail) Photo: ANDREAS SOLARO Buy photo

4. Boro could beat Posh to Crooks Peterborough United's hopes of signing Rotherham United ace Matt Crooks look to be in jeopardy, with reports claiming Middlesbrough are closing in on the midfielder. Derby County are also believed to be keen on the player. (Football League World) Photo: Alex Livesey Buy photo