Sheffield United transfer news: Blades tipped to pursue £3m Premier League midfielder, West Brom target set for switch elsewhere
Sheffield United are just a few weeks away from kicking off their 2021/22 campaign, and are busy at work searching for new signings ahead of the new season.
The Blades continue to be linked with a host of quality players, and will surely be adding further talent to their squad sooner rather than later ahead of the transfer window closing at the end of next month.
Meanwhile, United defeated Europa Point 3-0 in their first pre-season friendly earlier in the month. Discussing the side's formation, new manager Slavisa Jokanovic said: “Are you obsessed about shape? Don’t be, really, because that’s all it is.
“I don’t know if people are obsessed with shape but all I am doing is trying to manage my team one way for 45 minutes and then the same with some changes.
“I have six strikers here with me. So I try and play three in each half. “I explained to them that it is my intention to try and see what is best for us and what the best shape for the group as a whole is.
“It’s very early at the moment. We have only had nine days working together. So it is far too early to be making decisions or plans about things like that.
“We have two more (friendly) games and we will try something different probably in the next one. We might play with one more in defence and one less in attack. Or we might change the midfield. We will see.”
Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Sheffield United and the rest of the Championship, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues: