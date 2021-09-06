Sheffield United transfer news: Blades target could fetch eight-figure sum in January, West Brom dealt fresh injury blow

The two sides haven't faced each other since 2017, when their last meeting saw Blades ace Billy Sharp score late on to secure his side a 1-0 win over the Posh.
Last time out, United were held to a goalless draw away to Luton Town, leaving the Blades just one point off the bottom of the table with two points from five matches.
Speaking after the game, United boss Slavisa Jokanovic gave an honest assessment of his side's efforts, and said: “We needed to work on a lot of things. We need to play football with confidence and at the moment we aren't doing that.
“We are fighting players but we didn't start at Luton. I'm thinking about the next steps; we need to take the responsibility and change the situation.
“We can't be satisfied or happy with the situation with two points after five Championship games and scoring one goal.”
He continued: “It's a question of work. I can't say my players aren't working hard enough but I am first responsible if things aren't going well.
“There are some basic things we need to work on and it's an important time for us. it's important to play football and enjoy it, because this is not enjoyment.
“I didn't enjoy watching my team play at Luton and I don't believe my players enjoy this kind of game. I don't believe our supporters will have enjoyed it either so we must show some responsibility and change the situation for us.”
Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the build-up to the post-international break action continues: