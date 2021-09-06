Sheffield United transfer news: Blades target could fetch eight-figure sum in January, West Brom dealt fresh injury blow

The two sides haven't faced each other since 2017, when their last meeting saw Blades ace Billy Sharp score late on to secure his side a 1-0 win over the Posh.

Last time out, United were held to a goalless draw away to Luton Town, leaving the Blades just one point off the bottom of the table with two points from five matches.

Speaking after the game, United boss Slavisa Jokanovic gave an honest assessment of his side's efforts, and said: “We needed to work on a lot of things. We need to play football with confidence and at the moment we aren't doing that.

“We are fighting players but we didn't start at Luton. I'm thinking about the next steps; we need to take the responsibility and change the situation.

“We can't be satisfied or happy with the situation with two points after five Championship games and scoring one goal.”

He continued: “It's a question of work. I can't say my players aren't working hard enough but I am first responsible if things aren't going well.

“There are some basic things we need to work on and it's an important time for us. it's important to play football and enjoy it, because this is not enjoyment.

“I didn't enjoy watching my team play at Luton and I don't believe my players enjoy this kind of game. I don't believe our supporters will have enjoyed it either so we must show some responsibility and change the situation for us.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the build-up to the post-international break action continues:

1. Saints eye Baggie stopper Southampton are the latest side to be linked with West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, as they look to find competition for starting stopper Alex McCarthy. He earned his second cap for England in their 4-0 win over Andorra last night, and was pursued by West Ham last summer. (The Athletic) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2. Tangerines could return for Fuchs Blackpool have been tipped to move again for Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs in January, after failing to get a deal over the line last month. The ex-Alaves and Sochaux has two caps at senior level for Cameroon. (Football League World) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. Thorndike heads to Villa Aston Villa have snapped up Fin Thorndike, following his release from West Brom. The 19-year-old ace impressed for the Baggies' U23 side last season, and will initially be a part of Villa's academy side. (Club website) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

4. Posh made big Bishop bid Accrington Stanley are said to have knocked back a £1.2m deadline day bid for Colby Bishop from Peterborough United. The 24-year-old forward netted 12 League One goals last season, and his club reportedly refused to sell due to their promotion ambitions. (The Sun) Photo: James Chance Photo Sales