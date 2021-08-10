Sheffield United transfer news: Blades set to miss out on Premier League defender, ex-West Brom ace secures new club

The Blades will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing start to the league season, that saw them lose 1-0 at home to Birmingham City.
Speaking ahead of the game, United man Jayden Bogle gave an insight into how things have changed under new manager Slavisa Jokanovic, and revealed: “There’s been a lot of work on positioning, when you’re in possession and also when you’re not.
“So there’s been a lot to take on board and it’s really made me think about how the game is played - what I need to be doing, where I need to be when certain situations are developing and the best way of reacting when they actually happen.
“It’s really different to what I’ve been used to in the past. But that’s good because, genuinely, I think I’ve already become a better player as a result. I feel I’ve improved and all of the lads will tell you the same thing I’m sure. They’ve taken on board his ideas and everyone is really enjoying them.”
He continued: “It’s not a compare and contrast thing, but things have changed a lot. We’ve still got the same aim - and obviously that’s to win games - but we’re not going about it in the same way.”
“After what happened last time out, and with the person who brought me here going, I think the new manager is exactly what we needed. How the last season ended, that was a massive disappointment.
“The new gaffer has got presence, a really good pedigree as everyone knows, and he’s a big personality. I think that’s what was required.”
