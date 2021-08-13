Sheffield United transfer news: Blades plot raid for ex-Everton man, Birmingham City handed major boost in defender chase

The Blades head into the game off the back off a 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Carlisle United, and will be keen to get three points on the board in the league when they take on the Swans.

Speaking ahead of the game, Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic was quizzed on goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's future, amid keen interest from Arsenal, and revealed: “I am not political with my players. I am really honest and I am an ex-player myself.

“I understand him and he understands my position too. I am not a guy that will push to sell him. I can’t add anything more or less to that. I explain to him clearly that if it is down to me, he will stay. But I don’t have this level of power.

“He club gave me the information. I try to use that information now because we are in a situation. He (Ramsdale) understands my position and I understand his. I say ‘Let’s make this work together.’”

He added: “I don’t want to tell you exactly what he said he wants to do. But I understand him perfectly. He is focused and working hard.

“I told him I can’t stop him. But he accepts my words in a good way. I was informed before I signed the contract that this is the possibility. He will stay with us, if it is in my hands, this is part of business. We will see what decision the club makes.”

