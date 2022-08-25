Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are top of the Championship after the first five games.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side lost on the opening day of the new season away at Watford but have since gone four league matches unbeaten.

The Blades beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 last time out and are on a bit of a roll at the moment as they prepare to face Luton Town on Friday night at Kenilworth Road.

Here is a look at the latest transfer news from across the second tier...

SHEFFIELD UNITED PAIR ATTRACTING INTEREST

Sheffield United pair Will Osula and Daniel Jebbison are both attracting interest from elsewhere and the club will decide what to do with them before the end of the transfer window (Sheffield Star).

HULL CITY WAITING ON TWO MORE SIGNINGS

Hull City will find out this week whether they can sign Fenerbahce winger Dimitrios Pelkas and Brentford forward Halil Dervisoglu to their squad. The Tigers haven’t finished their ambitious recruitment drive just yet (Yorkshire Post).

SWANSEA CITY LEADING RACE FOR WOLVES MAN

Swansea City are leading the race to sign Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle on loan. The youngster has been attracting interest from various clubs in the Championship over recent times (Dave Azzopardi).

BURNLEY EYE PREMIER LEAGUE STRIKER

Burnley are keen to lure Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer to Turf Moor to sharpen their attacking options. He spent the second-half of last term on loan at Preston North End and was a hit at Deepdale (Sasch Tavarolie).

BLACKBURN ACE EDGING TOWARDS PREMIER LEAGUE

Blackburn Rovers hotshot Ben Brereton Diaz is closing in on a move to Premier League side Everton as the Toffees look to bolster their options up top (Alan Nixon).

BAGGIES TARGET GOES ELSEWHERE

West Brom target Lewis Grabban has been snapped up by Saudi Arabia club Al-Ahli after his release by Nottingham Forest, despite links to a move to the Hawthorns (Ah-Ahli’s website).

ROBINS MAN EXTENDS LOAN SPELL

Bristol City youngster Sam Pearson has extended his loan spell at Yeovil Town. The 20-year-old forward will now stay with the National League side until January (Bristol City’s website).

SUNDERLAND TRYING TO SIGN PSG ACE

Sunderland have opened talks to sign PSG midfielder Edouard Michut. He is a France youth international and was linked with Celtic earlier this summer (Daily Mail).

BIRMINGHAM TARGET COULD GO ELSEWHERE

Birmingham City target Hannibal from Manchester United is wanted by Spanish second tier outfit FC Andorra (L’Equipe).

BLACKPOOL KEEN TO LOAN OUT WINGER