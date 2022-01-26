Sheffield United transfer news: Blades linked with Premier League duo raid, miss out on defender deal

The Blades will head into the match in good spirits, following their 2-0 win over Luton Town last weekend.

As things stand, the club are lying in 12th place in the second tier table, and will need to start stringing some wins together if they're to bridge the eight points gap that currently separates them from the play-off places.

Meanwhile, United have confirmed their first signing of the winter window, bringing in goalkeeper Adam Davies from Stoke City.

Discussing the deal, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “I've known Adam for a number of years and I'm well aware of his capabilities. He's experienced at this level, a full international and will provide competition for the first team jersey for Wes (Foderingham) and Jake (Eastwood).

“We needed another goalkeeper and Adam ticks the boxes for us, he was keen and eager to make the switch and is looking forward to getting started with [goalkeeper coach] Matt Duke at Shirecliffe.”

Davies himself revealed: “I'm absolutely buzzing. As soon as I heard about the opportunity it was something I was really looking forward to getting done.

“It took a bit of time to get done but I'm happy to be here. I spoke to my agent, the clubs went back and forth and got the deal sorted, so I'm buzzing to be here. We're right in the mix to push for that play-off spot.”

“In this league, consistency is the key. The games come thick and fast so it's important we stick together, all work in the same direction and the results will come. Because the quality's here with the lads we've got.”

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Championship, as the January transfer window speculation and build-up to this weekend's action continues:

