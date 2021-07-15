Sheffield United transfer news: Blades face fresh competition for Premier League starlet, Swansea City star eyed by Bournemouth
Sheffield United are gearing up for a busy few weeks, as they look to get their summer business over the line before the new campaign kicks off next month.
The Blades are yet to make any summer signings, as new manager Slavisa Jokanovic takes his time to decide the areas in which he needs to strengthen his squad, and identify the right players to do so.
Discussing his plans, the United manager said: “We want to start doing things, we want to see movement and things happening,” he said. “Everyone here thinks that and is of the same view. Sooner rather than later is best, of course, because we are at the beginning of our journey.
“This club had a lot of success under Chris and we want to try and make sure this is the start of another period of success. Like I say, though, we are still at the very early stage.”
Meanwhile, Jokanovic has also been discussing his decision to bring in four new members of backroom staff, and revealed: “Whenever I organise my staff, whenever I have to bring people in, I always try and see if they are better coaches than me.If I believe they can make me better, help me prepare a team better, then I want them around me.
“This is not a favour. This is because they make me a better coach and support the team which in turn helps me as well. I don’t have a big ego. If anyone thinks differently then they are wrong. If people can come in and open my eyes to new ways and new things then I want to work with them. It really is simple.”
Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Sheffield United and the rest of the Championship, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues: