Sheffield United transfer news: Blades face fresh competition for Premier League starlet, Swansea City star eyed by Bournemouth

The Blades are yet to make any summer signings, as new manager Slavisa Jokanovic takes his time to decide the areas in which he needs to strengthen his squad, and identify the right players to do so.

Discussing his plans, the United manager said: “We want to start doing things, we want to see movement and things happening,” he said. “Everyone here thinks that and is of the same view. Sooner rather than later is best, of course, because we are at the beginning of our journey.

“This club had a lot of success under Chris and we want to try and make sure this is the start of another period of success. Like I say, though, we are still at the very early stage.”

Meanwhile, Jokanovic has also been discussing his decision to bring in four new members of backroom staff, and revealed: “Whenever I organise my staff, whenever I have to bring people in, I always try and see if they are better coaches than me.If I believe they can make me better, help me prepare a team better, then I want them around me.

“This is not a favour. This is because they make me a better coach and support the team which in turn helps me as well. I don’t have a big ego. If anyone thinks differently then they are wrong. If people can come in and open my eyes to new ways and new things then I want to work with them. It really is simple.”

Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Sheffield United and the rest of the Championship, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues:

1. Forest swoop for Horvath Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of USA international goalkeeper Ethan Horvath from Belgian top tier side Club Brugges. The 26-year-old won the double with Norwegian side Molde back in 2014. (BBC Sport) Photo: Martin Rose Buy photo

2. Baggies man heading to Rochdale Ex-West Brom assistant manager Sammy Lee is set to join Rochdale, with a role opening up as new boss David Stockdale's assistant. The club are looking to bounce back up to League One, after being relegated down to the fourth tier last season. (Football Insider) Photo: ALEX PANTLING Buy photo

3. Blackpool could miss out on Watson Blackpool could be set to miss out on landing free agent defender Tennai Watson, after it emerged that the player is currently on trial with MK Dons. The in-demand defender spent last season in the Championship on loan with Coventry City, and has recently been released by Reading. (MK Citizen) Photo: Alex Davidson Buy photo

4. Evans heading to Sunderland Sunderland look set to win the race to sign midfielder Corry Evans, following his release from Blackburn Rovers. The ex-Man Utd and Hull City youngster, now 30, has racked up 65 senior caps for Northern Ireland. (The Athletic) Photo: Stephen Pond Buy photo