Sheffield United transfer news: Blades eye DOUBLE transfer raid including £6m 'keeper, ex-Swansea City man could join Barcelona

Speaking after the defeat, new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic claimed: “If they (United) don’t believe they are the best, they will believe it soon. They showed a lot of character, I thought and after a defeat it is never easy.

“But, really, I thought they showed me a lot of positive things.

“Yes, there were negatives, one of which was the fact we lost because the result is always the most important thing. But I will always try to encourage them and the fact they pushed so hard to try and score the (equalising) goal, that told me a lot about them. Because I could see that they were so tired.”

“That, for me, showed great personality, and personality is so important. We will grow and we will get better. Of course there arfe things we need to work on and improve, but this was only our third real game together. But I know my team and the people here will do that.”

Next up, the Blades' hectic season continues tomorrow night, when they take on Carlisle United in the first round of the Carabao Cup at Bramall Lane.

The sides last faced each other back in 2014, when Nigel Clough's side made it ten wins on the trot with a 1-0 win that saw Jose Baxter slotted the winner in past opposition loanee goalkeeper - and now England star - Jordan Pickford.

