Sheffield United transfer news: Blades could receive late window bid for £22m ace, Nottingham Forest close in on £2.5m ace

Speaking after the game, Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic said: “The result is disappointing, the performance is disappointing ... It was a tough defeat for us and we lost the physical battle.”

When was asked to comment on goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's imminent departure from the club, he revealed: “Always, in the games ahead of us, Aaron was our first option and we have to now look at the next step for us. It’s not perfect preparation for the game to lose one guy the day before the game.

“It’s a huge deal for the club after being relegated for the Premier League. Aaron was our best option. It is normal, this money or some part of this money is more or less an indication I have. I can’t answer how much money we will invest but we need to use this money, or part of it, for some improvement.”

Meanwhile, Jokanovic revealed that the club's move for Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira has collapsed, and stated: “It is definitely off. We expected he could be available soon but we needed to wait for him longer and we took the decision to look for another option looking forward.”

United will look to bounce back from their disappointing result this weekend, when they host Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

The last time the two sides faced each other, back in 2012, the Terriers inflicted heartbreak on the Blades with a penalty shoot-out win at Wembley Stadium to secure promotion from League One.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Duo jostle for Cottagers youngster Norwich City and Southampton have both been credited with an interest in Fulham youngster Tosin Adarabioyo. The 23-year-old centre-back made 32 Premier League appearances for the Cottagers last season, but was unable to help them avoid relegation. (Express) Photo: IAN WALTON Photo Sales

2. Cherries 'not interested' in Posh star Sources close to Bournemouth have denied speculation that the club are interested in signing Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. The lethal striker has also been linked with the likes of Rangers and Sheffield United. (Kris Temple - BBC Sport) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

3. Ex-Preston ace linked with Leeds Leeds United have been tipped to battle West Ham and Aston Villa for Burnley's £15m-rated midfielder Josh Brownhill. The ex-Preston North End impressed in the Premier League last season, racking up 33 appearances for Sean Dyche's Clarets. (TeamTalk) Photo: JOHN WALTON Photo Sales

4. Duo jostle for Nzola West Bromwich Albion and Fulham have both been named as potential destinations for Spezia striker M'Bala Nzola. The Angola international, who could leave for around £5m, netted an impressive 11 Serie A goals last season. (Sport Witness) Photo: Gabriele Maltinti Photo Sales