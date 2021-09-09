Sheffield United transfer news: Blades close in on ex-Watford promotion-winning midfielder, ex-Birmingham City star eyed by Liverpool

The Blades have found the back of the net just once in five matches, and the pressure is on for Slavisa Jokanovic's side to get the ball rolling with a big victory.
Speaking positively ahead of the big game against the Posh, Blades skipper Billy Sharp said: “If we go on a four game winning streak, or three or whatever, then that will really set us going.
“It’s just getting that first win. When it comes, that will set everything off. Experience tells me that and I know we’re getting there.
“We want to get on the scoresheet in matches first too. I think that’s vitally important because not only does it help you dictate what is happening but it also gives you a massive psychological lift.
“We need to get out of the blocks quicker because, whenever we’ve had success, we’ve always been renowned for starting games well.”
He added: “You’re always playing for your place, no matter what happens. The manager made it clear he wanted to strengthen in a few areas, and that’s what he asked for.
“I’ve gone on record to say that I’m not a big fan of the window being opened once the games are underway because I think it causes disruption. But it is what it is and now we have to look forward and put the things we’ve been working on into practice.”
