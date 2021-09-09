Sheffield United transfer news: Blades close in on ex-Watford promotion-winning midfielder, ex-Birmingham City star eyed by Liverpool

The Blades have found the back of the net just once in five matches, and the pressure is on for Slavisa Jokanovic's side to get the ball rolling with a big victory.

Speaking positively ahead of the big game against the Posh, Blades skipper Billy Sharp said: “If we go on a four game winning streak, or three or whatever, then that will really set us going.

“It’s just getting that first win. When it comes, that will set everything off. Experience tells me that and I know we’re getting there.

“We want to get on the scoresheet in matches first too. I think that’s vitally important because not only does it help you dictate what is happening but it also gives you a massive psychological lift.

“We need to get out of the blocks quicker because, whenever we’ve had success, we’ve always been renowned for starting games well.”

He added: “You’re always playing for your place, no matter what happens. The manager made it clear he wanted to strengthen in a few areas, and that’s what he asked for.

“I’ve gone on record to say that I’m not a big fan of the window being opened once the games are underway because I think it causes disruption. But it is what it is and now we have to look forward and put the things we’ve been working on into practice.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

1. Boro could go back for Burke Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers both look set to renew their interest in Sheffield United forward Oliver Burke. He previously played for West Brom, who he joined for £15m from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig back in 2017. (Football League World)

2. Championship stalwart finds new club Ex-QPR, Huddersfield Town, and Nottingham Forest man Joel Lynch has ended a lengthy wait to find a new club, after joining League Two side Crawley. The 33-year-old, who began his career with Brighton, was released by Sunderland last year. (Club website)

3. Lions boss not looking at free agents Millwall boss Gary Rowett has claimed he has no intentions of bringing in any further signings, despite second tier sides still being able to sign free agents. He's insisted he's focusing on getting his existing crop of players back to full fitness. (Football League World)

4. Sibley eyes number ten role Derby County midfielder Louis Sibley has revealed he's revelling in the fluid midfield role he has under Wayne Rooney, and has identified the number ten role as his favoured spot. He earned his first England U20 cap against Romania earlier in the week. (Club website)