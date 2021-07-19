Sheffield United transfer news: Blades chase Premier League defender, West Ham face competition for £25m-rated striker
The pressure in on for Sheffield United, as the club look to get their summer recruitment drive off the ground and bring in some new signings ahead of the Championship campaign kicking off next month.
Slavisa Jokanovic's side have been linked with a host of players this summer, but are yet to bring in any new players. However, it must be noted the club have so far succeeded in keeping a number of their key talent despite suffering relegation last season.
Meanwhile, Blades skipper Billy Sharp is closing in on making his return, after missing the end of last season with injury, and his manager revealed: “They (the injured forwards) are working hard to get back and, the same as with everyone, I am pleased with their commitment.
“They (Oli McBurnie and Oliver Burke) are out. Billy is closer and if things continue as they are, he will probably be the first (to feature).”
Elsewhere, ex-United trio Ravel Morrison, Richard Stearman and Phil Jagielka all featured for Derby County in a friendly against Manchester United yesterday afternoon, as they look to impress manager Wayne Rooney and secure contracts at Pride Park ahead of the new season.
The Rams are currently under a transfer embargo, meaning they can only sign free agents on one-year contracts, or players on half-season loan deals.
