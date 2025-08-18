Sheffield United look for reinforcements after a tough start to the Championship season.

Ruben Selles will be desperate to bring in some new players after a bad start to life at Bramall Lane, after two straight defeats leave them rock bottom of the Championship standings.

An experienced defender who could shore up the Blades defence could be veteran Ben Mee, who is without a club after his contract with Premier League side Brentford expired this summer.

And it has now been revealed by The Star that the S2 side have made a move for the former Burnley defender.

The 35-year-old has been linked to Sheffield United’s city rivals, Sheffield Wednesday, but the defender did not confirm the rumours when he appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live recently.

In his radio appearance, Mee did say he was waiting on a call from a manager but did not go into any more detail on the matter or who the manager was.

It is understood that Mee has been invited to train with the Blades with a view to potentially play for Selles’ side.

He only played 11 times for Brentford last season but could be a pivotal addition in terms of leadership after making over 400 career appearances and winning Championship promotion with Burnley previously.

Selles will be hoping to add to his squad before the window closes as they look to push up the table, starting this weekend at home to Millwall.

Cadamarteri's departure sparks fan concern

The departure of former Sheffield United striker Danny Cadamarteri from the club’s academy, along with a couple of others, sparked concern about the direction the club was going in under the current ownership.

But the 45-year-old attempted to quell any worry from fans yesterday, posting on X: “Just for clarity, mine, Lee and Tom’s departure from the academy is in no way a result of anything relating to the new ownership or management of United.

“We have left for reasons not related to the owners or management ... we all wish the club success this season.”

Cadamarteri spent the last three years with the Blades academy working on individual programmes and spent half a decade at the club. He is one of a number of figures to leave the club recently, with United also losing academy coach Lee Tomlin, the former Bristol City and Cardiff City midfielder.

Cadamarteri also claimed that academy defensive specialist Tom Clarke had departed his role at Shirecliffe but The Star understands that to be premature. Clarke, formerly of Preston North End and Huddersfield Town in his playing days before transitioning to coaching, has been offered a job at another club but a decision is yet to be taken on whether it is accepted.