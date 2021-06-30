Sheffield United transfer news and rumours: midfielder leaves Norwich, Burnley want Swansea City defender, Middlesbrough sign experienced Championship midfielder
Another day, another top European club linked with Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.
Italian side Napoli are the latest team to show interest in the 23-year-old Norway international, who cost the Blades £22m in January 2020.
The club are struggling to find a buyer willing to meet their £35m asking price however, with Napoli the latest club to stand firm on their bid.
Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsdale is expected to be the subject of a bid from Arsenal following the conclusion of the European Championships.
There’s also an update from Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill on Joe Allen’s future after the Welshman was linked with Sheffield United earlier this summer.
Here’s the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Sky Bet Championship.