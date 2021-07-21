Sheffield United transfer news and rumours: Liverpool player still on Blades radar, United awaiting a big offer for key man

New boss Slavisa Jokanovic has already stated that he wanted to spend as much time as possible with the squad already in place to analyse the strengths and weaknesses before making any moves in the market.

That hasn’t been helped by the fact they are now in isolation until the end of the week after a player provided a positive Covid-19 test on their return from warm-weather training in Spain.

While potential outgoings appear to make up the bulk of the transfer news it appears as though the wheels are cranking into gear with regard to players coming in.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Things have been quiet so far this summer for Sheffield United as Slavisa Jokanovic analyses his new squad

Liverpool man remains on the radar

Ben Davies was a player Sheffield United had chased last year as Chris Wilder attempted to beng in the defender from Preston. In the end, in a somewhat bizarre move, he ended up at Liverpool but never played a game as Jurgen Klopp, despite injuries to key players, went with younger players at the back. Davies played in a pre-season friendly against FC Wacker Innesbruck yesterday but nothing should be read into that.

United are again showing an interest in signing the player, most likely on loan, and although he turned out in that warm-up match, Liverpool remain willing to let him leave as they prepare to welcome back the likes of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk from injury.

United waiting on Arsenal approach

Arsenal are yet to make their move for Sheffield United’s England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale but the belief among the Bramall Lane hierarchy is that a bid is inevitable. There has been no formal approach, but as reported by The Star earlier in the summer, the Blades have hired an intermediary to deal with potential transfers before formal talks take place between the parties.

Aston Villa star tipped for Blades move

Over the weekend, reports emerged of a potential move for Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane. And one former Villa player has tipped United to land the Republic of Ireland international. Alan Hutton told Football Insider: “Sheffield United would be a good move, he’s definitely got that captain mentality. They’ve obviously lost [John] Lundstram as well to Rangers, so there’s a void left for Conor. Sheffield United are the sort of team he can settle into and thrive at.”

Around the Championship

Sol Bamba playing football again will be a welcome sight tonight. The 36-year-old who has recovered from cancer has been training with Middlesbrough and will play for a Boro XI against Redcar Athletic. Middlesbrough’s first team squad are currently on a training camp in Cornwall and Bamba was keen to play for the young side as he continued his recovery in the North East.

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has admitted there is interest in attacker Gavin Whyte. The Northern Ireland international was on loan when McCarthy arrived and has been given the opportunity to impress in pre-season but Hull and Oxford are waiting in the wings if the boss decides to let him go out on loan,