Slavisa Jokanovic was officially unveiled to the media as Blades manager on Friday and was staying quiet with regard to his summer transfer plans.

However as The Star had already reported before he even took over, the new boss is giving all of his current players the opportunity to impress before he decides what he might need in the transfer market as the Blades look to make a step up back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge remain the two players who are on the radar of clubs, while Kean Bryan is yet to decide if he is to sign a new contract which was offered to him at the end of last season.

Around the Championship, things are beginning to move along quite quickly, too.

Here’s a round-up of the transfer news and gossip from around the division...

1. Britt heads to Turkey After being linked with a number of Championship clubs, Britt Assombalonga has made the somewhat suprising move abroad and to newly-promoted Turkish side Adana Demirspor. Assombalonga was Boro's club-record signing of £15 million in the summer of 2017 but was released towards the end of last season. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

2. Dion wnted by Stoke City Accrington striker Dion Charles has another admirer with the highly-rated Northern Ireland international being tracked by Stoke City. Reports say Accrington want £2million for the forward who scored 20 goals last season. (The Sun) Photo: Charles McQuillan

3. Wilson back in Wales Wales international Harry Wilson's latest loan move could be back in Wales with Swansea this time. The Liverpool midfielder, who has already had spells on loan at Crewe, Hull City, Derby County, Bournemouth and Cardiff City is also reportedly wanted by Fulham and Brentford. (Various) Photo: Valentin Ogirenko - Pool

4. Bristol City swoop for defender Rob Atkinson has left Oxford United and joined Bristol City. The 22-year-old central defender and agreed a three-year deal with Nigel Pearson's side. Photo: Richard Heathcote