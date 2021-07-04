Sheffield United transfer news and rumours: Italians' bizarre Sander Berge proposal, Arsenal look at Aaron Ramsdale alternative, Leeds United have eye on midfielder, Stoke City want Northern Ireland international
The transfer gossip is really beginning to crank up as we move into July and from a Sheffield United perspective it’s potential outgoings that are making up the majority of the rumours.
Slavisa Jokanovic was officially unveiled to the media as Blades manager on Friday and was staying quiet with regard to his summer transfer plans.
However as The Star had already reported before he even took over, the new boss is giving all of his current players the opportunity to impress before he decides what he might need in the transfer market as the Blades look to make a step up back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.
Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge remain the two players who are on the radar of clubs, while Kean Bryan is yet to decide if he is to sign a new contract which was offered to him at the end of last season.
Around the Championship, things are beginning to move along quite quickly, too.
Here’s a round-up of the transfer news and gossip from around the division...