Sheffield United transfer news and rumours: Blades back in for Liverpool player, United and West Brom interested in Aston Villa star
Things are starting to really move in the Championship.
It’s been a fairly quiet summer so far for a number of reasons – notably the Euros and clubs keeping a closer eye on the purse-strings as they deal with the effects of the Covid-9 pandemic.
But now, with around six weeks left of the transfer window, the rumour mill is beginning to crank into gear.
Sheffield United have two priorities in the market this summer.
Firstly they are short in the centre of defence with Phil Jaileka leaving and Kean Bryan yet to sign a new contract offered to him.
It was revealed last week, as well, that Jack O’Connell will have to undergo another knee operation on the injury that kept him out of almost all of last season.
The Blades are also looking for a midfielder following John Lundstram’s departure and the fact that there is an expectancy that Norway international Sander Berge will be moving on, if United can get the right price.
Arsenal and Napoli have been the teams showing the most interest but that appears to have cooled somewhat in recent days as neither club seem willing to meet United’s valuation for the midfielder.
Elsewhere in the Championship, there are a couple of potential domino transfers that could really move things along.
Here's a round-up of the latest news and rumours from around the division.