New owners Acun Medya Group took over at Hull earlier this month, with former boss Grant McCann, who signed Slater on loan last season, dismissed on Tuesday.

McCann’s future had been in doubt since Acun Ilicali completed his £20million takeover of the club last Wednesday.

Ilicali has said a new head coach will be “announced very shortly” and the PA news agency has been told a press conference to reveal McCann’s successor is set to take place this week.

Former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze has been reportedly lined up for the job.

Wolves defender joins QPR

Elsewhere, Wolves defender Dion Sanderson has joined Queens Park Rangers on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old centre-back, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Birmingham City, was thought to have been a target for Sheffield United.

Steve Cooper confirms ‘imminent’ Nottingham Forest exit

In an otherwise quiet day on the transfer front in the Championship, Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper confirmed striker Lyle Taylor is let to leave the Reds on loan ‘imminently’.

Speaking after Forest’s 3-0 win over Barnsley on Tuesday, Cooper told reporters: “He’s got an imminent loan move coming up.

“I’ve been fair with Lyle, and he’s been really fair with me and the club as well.

“He wants to play. He’s 30-plus, he lives for playing and I haven’t been able to give him that opportunity. At the same time, I didn’t want to stand in his way of getting games.