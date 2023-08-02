Paul Heckingbottom says Sheffield United are “ready to go” on a deal for Arsenal defender Auston Trusty, who will become their fourth summer signing after undergoing a medical at Bramall Lane recently. The USA international is expected to join the Blades on a permanent deal ahead of the new season, ending Heckingbottom’s long search for a left-sided centre-half to compete with Jack Robinson.

Trusty spent last season on loan at Birmingham City in the Championship, twice playing against United, before a fee thought to be in the region of £5m was agreed between the two sides. Trusty went with Arsenal on their pre-season tour of his homeland and could feature for the first time in Blades colours this weekend, in United’s final pre-season friendly against Stuttgart at Bramall Lane, if the deal goes as planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Radio Sheffield on Tuesday night, Heckingbottom was asked about the 24-year-old former Colorado Rapids man. “I said I’ll give you my normal answer... but I think we’re virtually there with that. He’s had a medical and we’re ready to go. It’s between the clubs.”

Trusty was named Birmingham’s player of the season during his loan spell in the Midlands, with Blues boss John Eustace describing Trusty as “a pleasure to work with”. The player has long held the ambition of playing in the Premier League and looks set to realise that dream at Bramall Lane, following Anis Slimane, Yasser Larouci and Benie Traore through the door ahead of August 12’s season opener at home to Crystal Palace.