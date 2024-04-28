Sheffield United’s Premier League journey has now come to an end, albeit there are some meaningless fixtures to play out before the season officially ends. A heavy defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday say the Blades relegated with three games to spare, and fans will want to quickly wash this season from their memory.

Attention will already have turned to next season, with preparations aplenty required if United are going to compete to bounce back up at the first time of asking. Better recruitment will be needed, especially with Blades being likely to lose players. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding United and their Premier League rivals.

Szmodics links

Sheffield United are said to be interested in a move for Blackburn Rovers sensation Sammie Szmodics. Szmodics has been unstoppable this season, scoring 25 in the Championship alone and he is set to win the golden boot despite playing for a Rovers side that remains in relegation trouble.

According to The Sun, Blades are interested in the striker, but they are likely to face an intense battle for his signature, and potentially from Premier League clubs. A reported price tag of between £15million and £20million could also make things difficult for United.

Ayling battle

United have also been linked with a move for Luke Ayling ahead of this summer, but there is fresh competition, according to The Sun. The publication claim Championship strugglers Birmingham City will be interested in striking a deal providing they can beat the drop, while it’s unclear whether loan club Middlesbrough will move to strike a permanent deal.