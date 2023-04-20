Sheffield United must demonstrate the same strength of character which has led them to the brink of promotion from the Championship when they face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup this weekend, Paul Heckingbottom has insisted.

Although he concedes Pep Guardiola’s star-studded side is not only expected to win but win big when the two teams meet at Wembley on Saturday, the United manager told The Star he believes his players have the attributes required to give themselves a chance of springing an upset. They include the patience and doggedness which has led them to second in the table with only four league matches remaining, despite being faced with numerous off-the-pitch challenges since the beginning of the campaign. They include a transfer embargo, takeover talks and a crippling injury crisis which at one stage last year saw around half of United’s squad ruled out by fitness issues.

“The most pleasing thing for me, the thing I’m most proud of the lads for doing, is keeping their cool and not falling into any traps,” said Heckingbottom, having seen his men beat Bristol City 1-0 to move eight points clear of third ahead of last night’s round of games. “We’ve never shied away from anything or how big these games are. We know what we are playing for and what is at stake for us right now. But that has helped, I believe, because we’re being honest with ourselves. And these are the kind of situations we actually want to be in.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is in awe of his players' character: Warren Little/Getty Images

Despite taking another huge step towards a top-flight return at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night, United know they must produce a much-improved performance against the most expensively assembled group of talent in world football to stand a chance of reaching June’s showpiece at Wembley. James McAtee, whose late strike put Nigel Pearson’s men to the sword, is ineligible for selection because competition rules do not permit players to their parent clubs. Like fellow United midfielder Tommy Doyle, he is on loan from the Etihad Stadium.

“It’s all on Manchester City for us now,” Heckingbottom said. “It’s a break from the league, that’s how we’ve always treated this competition and it’s worked for us, in both, so far.”

Sheffield United are heading to Wembley this weekend: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Sheffield United face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals: Alex Pantling/Getty Images