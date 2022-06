Sheffield United confirmed yesterday that their partnership with technical kit partner adidas has come to an end.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

adidas had been providing the club’s first-team, academy and women’s kit since 2014 and were part of the side that enjoyed two promotions up to the Premier League.

The Blades will work with a new technical kit partner from the 2022-23 season, though it hasn’t been confirmed who that will be yet.