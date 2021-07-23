Sheffield United tipped to secure 'massive coup' for EPL player, Fulham plot midfielder raid

The Blades will be fully aware of just how important a good summer transfer window will be in helping them to do that, and their success will be measured two-fold.

On the one hand, keeping hold of key talents like the much sought-after Aaron Ramsdale will give them the best chance possible, as will strong recruitment when it comes to bringing in fresh faces.

One player who has been linked with a potential move to Bramall Lane is Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane, and former Villa star Alan Hutton has suggested that it could prove to be a positive switch for the player, if it goes ahead.

“He’s in the last year of his contract, and he’s been an amazing servant,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“However, the time is probably right for him to move on.

“I can’t see it being a loan deal since he has just one year left, Villa will be looking to sell him on.

“He deserves to be playing for a top-end Championship side, he’s got the ability to play at that level – and higher.

“Sheffield United would be a good move, he’s definitely got that captain mentality. They’ve obviously lost [John] Lundstram as well to Rangers, so there’s a void left for Conor.

“Sheffield United are the sort of team he can settle into and thrive at.”

