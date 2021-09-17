Sheffield United: Tigers could resurrect their interest in Blades midfielder

Had the deal gone through, the Sheffield United midfielder would have joined his former team mate Tyler Smith at the MKM Stadium after Grant McCann signed the attacker earlier this term. Smith, who like Slater is a graduate of the Steelphalt Academy youth programme, could feature when Slavisa Jokanovic’s side visit East Yorkshire for tomorrow’s lunchtime Championship fixture.

Slater spent last term on loan with City, impressing during the second half of the season as Grant McCann’s squad gained promotion from League One.

After initially failing to progress, The Star understands talks between the two clubs about allowing the youngster to return to City had privately resumed towards the closing stages of the window. However an untimely injury and United’s decision to focus their attention on brokering agreements for in-coming players eventually put paid to the idea.

It remains unclear if City will look to resurrect the proposal in January, although sources there last night insisted it would be a surprise if McCann does not instruct his board to submit another bid when the window reopens.

Despite starting City’s midweek defeat to Blackburn Rovers on the bench, Smith could start against United as McCann looks to solve their problems in front of goal. City have failed to score at home in the league this season, with all of their efforts in the competition so far coming on the opening weekend of the campaign.

Chuks Aneke of Charlton Athletic battles for possession with Regan Slater of Hull City during the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Hull City at The Valley last season: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images