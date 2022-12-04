The 22-year-old was selected by the African champions following an impressive display against Ecuador in the final group game. Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire, who like Ndiaye also progressed through Bramall Lane’s youth system at the beginning of their careers, both featured in Gareth Southgate’s first choice eleven.

El Hadji Diouf, a member of the Senegalese’s backroom staff, is confident Aliou Cisse’s squad can reach the quarter finals of the tournament, despite acknowledging England are the favourites.

Although Idrissa Gueye is suspended, the former Liverpool striker believes they can exploit what he perceives as over-confidence within Southgate’s camp.

“I never say Senegal can’t win,” the former Liverpool forward said. “It reminds me of when we play against France: they win the game before they play it and I think England today do the same thing, which is good for us.”

France will face the winners of tonight’s match at the Al Bayt Stadium after beating Poland 3-1 earlier today. Southgate has tasked Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka with the responsibility of spearheading England’s attack. Raheem Sterling did not travel to the ground because of what has been described as a personal “family” matter.

Another ex-United player, Aaron Ramsdale, is Southgate’s substitute goalkeeper with Jordan Pickford continuing between the posts. Ismaila Sarr and Bamba Dieng lead Senegal’s line, alongside Ndiaye who has netted nine times in his last 21 outings for United.

