Sheffield United thrash Watford to move top of Women’s Championship

As they did in their last two games, United came flying out of the blocks, going two up inside 10 minutes thanks to goals from in-form duo Courtney Sweetman-Kirk and 17-year-old Lucy Watson.

After a swift break, Watson was the provider for Sweetman-Kirk to slot home from close range, before a similar method of attack three minutes later saw Jess Clarke slide a low ball across for Watson to knock home a second.

Watford had it all to do but went about their task admirably, but didn’t really overly test Fran Kitching in the United goal with an array of efforts from long distance.

Teenage hotshot Lucy Watson grabs her second goal.

After a fast start, the game settled down and neither side had any clear chances.

This was until Watson put the seal on things for the Blades, four minutes into the second half, with a powerful low effort into the far corner.

With the game all but over as a contest, it became a stop-start affair, with a couple of lengthy injury stoppages.

However, Sweetman-Kirk did come close to a fourth, while Sophie Walton cleared an effort off the line to stop the visitors pulling one back.

Kitching also pulled off an instinctive close-range save late on, before a heavy touch from Watson denied her a chance of a hat-trick deep into stoppage time.

Sheffield United forward Courtney Sweetman-Kirk said: “Last season starting quickly was something that we struggled with so it’s been good to start games on the front foot a bit more.

“We’ve got a lot of pace up top to get those goals early and that always settles the girls down and it gives you a great platform for the rest of the game.

“We know it’s early days but you’d always rather be sitting top of the table rather than anywhere else and hopefully it continues to give us real momentum.”