Sheffield United have no immediate plans to appoint a specialist defensive coach, although that decision is subject to a review following the Christmas and New Year period.

After handing his assistants Jack Lester and Stuart McCall special responsibility for preparing the squad’s attackers and midfielders for matches such as tomorrow’s meeting with Huddersfield Town, United manager Paul Heckingbottom has performed a similar role with their defensive colleagues at the Randox Health Academy.

A former full-back, Heckingbottom admitted earlier this season that he will eventually delegate that work to someone else; prompting reports during the World Cup break that United are on the verge of making an appointment.

But reminding that the upcoming fixtures schedule limits the opportunities for specialist sessions, Heckingbottom said: “I’ve been told I could appoint one tomorrow. It’s something I haven’t spoken about for a long time.”

Denying he has decided to shelve the idea, Heckingbottom added: “I know we’re going to go that way and it’s how I see things working long term. I may feel there’s more need for it in the New Year, when the fixtures are much more Saturday to Saturday.

“A lot of people say you can’t coach when you’re doing all the video wor. I’m not stressed about it. If I was, then we’d have done something about it.”

Second in the table, three points behind leaders Burnley, United face Wigan Athletic, Coventry City and Blackpool before contesting their first match of 2023 - at Queens Park Rangers on January 2nd.

With his side having won four of its last five outings, Heckingbottom said: “The dynamic’s good. If it ain’t broke then don’t fix it.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and his assistant Stuart McCall (eft): George Wood/Getty Images