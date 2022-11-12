Despite losing three certain starters ahead of kick-off, when Oli McBurnie, Anel Ahmedhodzic and John Fleck were all forced to withdraw from the game, George Baldock’s second-half goal ensured the visitors left the Welsh capital on top of the Championship.

Although the fact former leaders Burnley face third-placed Blackburn Rovers tomorrow guarantees their stay there will only be temporary, Heckingbottom made no attempt to disguise his admiration for the achievements of a squad which has been beset by injury issues since the beginning of the season.

With the likes of Rhys Norrington-Davies, Sander Berge, Jayden Bogle, Rhian Brewster and Max Lowe also confirmed to the treatment room, the 45-year-old said: “For us to be where we are now, that tells you a lot about the boys and I think we are only going to get better in my eyes.”

With United not scheduled to return to action until mid-December, Heckingbottom plans to use the pause in the domestic fixture schedule to ensure some of his walking wounded are fit for the crucial festive period.

However, United’s problems showed no sign of easing when defender Jack Robinson was forced to limp-out of the meeting with City after straining a hamstring.

To further compound the situation, Heckingbottom revealed a virus had also swept through “the group” ahead of the clash with Mark Hudson’s side.

“There’s a lot of illness going around and, for me, that’s been another thing the lads have dealt with,” said Heckingbottom. “We’re going to have a lot more help after the restart and we have to make sure that we capitalise on that. We’ll be ready for when we come back, with hopefully more bodies available to us.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is delighted with his team's bravery: Simon Galloway/PA Wire.

Baldock’s strike secured United’s fourth victory in five outings, with a defeat to neighbours Rotherham the only blemish on their recent record.

“The boys deserve a lot of credit, even the ones who weren’t out there on the pitch here,” added Heckingbottom, “Because they’ve helped us pick up points in difficult circumstances.”