Sheffield United: ‘This kid’s style reminds me of Gareth Bale’

Chris Basham says Sheffield United team mate David Brooks reminds him of Gareth Bale.

The 20-year-old, who returned to action following a bout of glandular fever four days ago, is expected to feature in Chris Wilder’s squad for tomorrow night’s Championship fixture against QPR.

Basham, speaking ahead of the meeting with Ian Holloway’s side, believes there is a comparison to be drawn between Brooks’ style and that of his fellow Wales international.

“The reason I mention Bale is just how smooth he (Brooks) is as a player and how comfortable he is with either his right or left foot,” the defender admitted. “When he goes past someone, it seems easy. If I want to go past someone, I have to really think how to do it.

“But he cruises past. He brings people into the game, by not just thinking about himself but also others. He can have two or three people around him but he has a football brain. He has the temperament as well. He is a really down to earth kid, a bit like the dressing room as a whole.”

Brooks made his comeback as a second-half substitute during last week’s FA Cup tie at Leicester. Wilder’s team are eighth in the table with 15 matches remaining and, according to Basham, are chasing one of two remaining play-offs spots.

Chris Basham is expected to face QPR tomorrow night: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“They all have to play each other, whereas we don’t have to play too many,” he said. “I believe there is two slots available. A lot depends on if you have a blip or can get on a run, which is what we want.”