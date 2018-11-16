Sheffield United: This is where a supercomputer thinks the Blades will finish at the end of the season

The supercomputer is back and it’s fair to say a lot has changed since it last made predictions on how the Championship table will look at the end of the season.

Since the last international break, the Sheffield United have fallen off the top spot and down to fourth place in the table – but how does that affect the supercomputer’s predictions for the end of the season?

Now that we’re 17 games into the season, TalkSport’s computer has had its say and Chris Wilder’s side will be worse off if it is accurate.

The computer puts Wednesday in 5th place - one lower than they are currently in the Championship.

After being held by rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the derby last weekend, the Blades will be looking to get back to winning ways when they play in another South Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United after the international break.

Their opponents, currently 19th in the table, are predicted to finish 23rd in the league which would see the Millers relegated to League One.

Championship top-scorers West Brom are tipped to take the title, while Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Sheffield United and Derby County are predicted to make the top six.

Meanwhile at the other end of the table, the computer reckons Hull City, Rotherham United and Ipswich will drop down into League One.

Here’s the supercomputer’s predicted Championship table in full:

1. West Bromwich Albion (promoted)

2. Leeds United (promoted)

3. Middlesbrough (play-offs)

4. Norwich City (play-offs)

5. Sheffield United (play-offs)

6. Derby County (play-offs)

7. Nottingham Forest

8. Swansea City

9. Blackburn Rovers

10. Aston Villa

11. Queen’s Park Rangers

12. Stoke City

13. Birmingham City

14. Brentford

15. Bristol City

16. Sheffield Wednesday

17. Preston North End

18. Wigan Athletic

19. Millwall

20. Bolton Wanderers

21. Reading

22. Hull City (relegated)

23. Rotherham United (relegated)

24. Ipswich Town (relegated)