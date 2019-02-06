Sheffield United: This is when every Blades player's contract expires Sheffield United are flying high in the Championship and have started the important business of locking down their best talent before the summer transfer window opens. Here's a look at when every Blades player will be out of contract... 1. Mark Duffy End of contract: summer 2020. Duffy was given a new two and a half year deal in January 2018. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. David McGoldrick End of contract: 2021. McGoldrick recently signed a new deal to keep him at Bramall Lane for another two years. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Billy Sharp End of contract: 2020. Sharp has recently begun contract talks with the club after triggering an extension on his current deal. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Chris Basham End of contract: 2021. Basham signed a new deal in November to keep him at United for a further two seasons. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5