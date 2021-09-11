Sheffield United: This is what Slavisa Jokanovic will tell his players before they face Peterborough

Pinpointing self-belief as the key to unlocking United’s potential, the Serb hopes the international break represents a turning point in their campaign after drawing two and losing three of their five outings since being relegated last term.

With Robin Olsen, Conor Hourihane and Morgan Gibbs-White arriving on loan before the transfer deadline, Jokanovic is expected to reshuffle the eleven which started the stalemate with Luton Town a fortnight ago.

But the biggest change he hopes to see is an improvement in confidence, after urging United to trust in their ability.

“I need my players to relax more and to trust themselves,” he said. “To be a little bit more calm in different situations.”

With Ben Davies (foot) and David McGoldrick (calf) both doubts, Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie and Oliver Burke are all vying to partner captain Billy Sharp in attack.

Peterborough travel north on the back of a 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion and could hand a debut to their new loan signing Conor Coventry. The youngster has moved to London Road from West Ham.

“I expect a Championship team, Peterborough, with energy and organisation.,” said Jokanovic, whose two victories since taking charge have both come in the Carabao Cup. “They will be waiting for the moments. We need to be patient and to create space, because they will probably look to close it and get set pieces.”

