Sheffield United: This is the Blades’ record when they have been live on Sky this season

Sheffield United are about to enter a five match run of fixtures that will all be shown on Sky Sports, but how have they performed on tv so far this season?

The Blades have already had seven matches shown on Sky Sports this campaign, and it’s been a mixed bag of results.

Chris Wilder. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

So far United have a record of one win, three draws and three defeats when they’ve been shown live on tv or on the red button services.

Chris Wilder’s men featured on tv for the opening match of the season against Swansea City – a 2-1 defeat at Bramall Lane after the Swans came back from one down through goals from Oliver McBurnie and Yan Dhanda.

In September United’s first clean sheet was televised in a 0-0 draw with Birmingham City at home, and then in October a Billy Sharp brace ended Blackburn’s impressive 25-match unbeaten home run.

With the Blades flying high, a 2-1 defeat to Derby County and then a 1-1 draw with Stoke City was also televised last month.

The 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest and the goalless draw in the Sheffield derby just before the international break were also shown on Sky.

Heading into the Christmas period, the South Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United and matches against Brentford, Leeds, Reading, West Brom and Derby County are all scheduled to appear on Sky.