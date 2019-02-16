Sheffield United: ‘This is our best chance of getting to the Premier League in years’ – Blades fans react to superb 4-0 victory over Reading

Gary Madine scored his first goals for Sheffield United as they beat Reading 4-0 to move second in the Championship.

This is how fans reacted online.

Sheffield United's Gary Madine scores his first goal: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

