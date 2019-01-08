Sheffield United: This is how Saturday’s opponents QPR can sign players despite being under a transfer embargo

Despite being placed under a transfer embargo by the English Football League, Queens Park Rangers can still sign players ahead of their visit to Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United, who host Steve McClaren's side on Saturday, have already been active in the market with Cardiff City centre-forward Gary Madine and Kieran Dowell of Everton being unveiled in recent weeks.

After being punished for breaching Financial Fair Player regulations following a lengthy legal dispute, Rangers were ostensibly prohibited from strengthening their squad during this month's window.

But the terms of that ban, which lasts until February 1, means McClaren's employers can still make changes providing they comply with certain criteria.

While professionals aged 23 or under remain free to join Rangers, providing they do not feature at senior level until the start of next term, the Londoners could also recruit a first team player before their trip to South Yorkshire providing another leaves first. Even then, EFL have stipulated any new arrivals must not command a fee or be paid a salary worth more than 75 per cent of the person they are replacing.

Rangers' efforts to meet their FFP targets means Nahki Wells, Geoff Cameron and Tomer Hemed are unlikely to complete permanent switches to Loftus Road when their loans, from Burnley, Stoke City and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively, expire at the end of the campaign.

Alex Baptiste during his spell with Sheffield United 2016 Sport Image all rights reserved

"The days are over where you can go out and buy any player you want and worry about the financing later," Lee Hoos, Rangers' chief executive officer, told supporters at a forum last year. "You have to fit in to the Profitability and Sustainability rules of the Football League. If those players take you outside of that then you're stuffed."

Despite the EFL's restrictions, McClaren could ease the pressure on Rangers' budget by allowing former United defender Alex Baptiste to depart ahead of the transfer deadline. Baptiste, aged 32, was an unused substitute when Chris Wilder's side beat Rangers 2-1 earlier this season and has made only seven appearances since.